Diretório de Empresas
Lev
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Lev Salários

O salário da Lev varia de $58,945 em remuneração total por ano para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $597,000 para um Chefe de Gabinete na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Lev. Última atualização: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gestor de Operações de Negócio
$174K
Chefe de Gabinete
$597K
Cientista de Dados
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Gestor de Produto
Median $320K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$83.6K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Lev é Chefe de Gabinete at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $597,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Lev é $174,125.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Lev

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Google
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lev/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.