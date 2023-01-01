Kohler Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Kohler varia de $58,800 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Programa na extremidade inferior a $170,850 para um Gestor de Programa Técnico na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Kohler. Última atualização: 11/25/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $80K
Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $94.8K
Analista de Negócios
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Cientista de Dados
$115K
Designer de Produto
$164K
Gestor de Produto
$139K
Gestor de Programa
$58.8K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$144K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$171K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Kohler é Gestor de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $170,850. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Kohler é $114,570.

