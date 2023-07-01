Diretório de Empresas
KEY Concierge
Principais Conhecimentos
    • Sobre

    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Website
    2014
    Ano de Fundação
    54
    Número de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para KEY Concierge

