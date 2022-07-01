Diretório de Empresas
Island
    What if the enterprise had complete control over the browser? What would it mean for security, for productivity, for work itself?Introducing Island, the Enterprise Browser - the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders in enterprise security and browser technology and backed by leading venture funds -- Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and Stripes Capital -- Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world.Welcome to work as it should be.

    island.io
    2021
    150
    $10M-$50M
