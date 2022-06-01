Diretório de Empresas
ISC2 Bangkok Chapter
    Sobre

    (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.

    isc2.org
    Website
    1989
    Ano de Fundação
    540
    Nº de Funcionários
    $50M-$100M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

