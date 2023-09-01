Diretório de Empresas
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Salários

O salário da Intellect Design Arena varia de $8,476 em remuneração total por ano para um Redator Técnico na extremidade inferior a $38,311 para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Intellect Design Arena. Última atualização: 11/24/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $9.2K
Cientista de Dados
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Gestor de Produto
$36.1K
Redator Técnico
$8.5K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Intellect Design Arena é Cientista de Dados com uma remuneração total anual de $38,311. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Intellect Design Arena é $20,422.

