A remuneração de Gestor de Engenharia de Software in Greater Austin Area na Indeed varia de $289K por year para TDM3 a $893K por year para TDM6. O pacote de remuneração in Greater Austin Area mediano year totaliza $403K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Indeed. Última atualização: 10/1/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
TDM3
$289K
$179K
$95K
$15.6K
TDM4
$403K
$203K
$175K
$25.8K
TDM5
$525K
$249K
$236K
$40.8K
TDM6
$893K
$273K
$563K
$57K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.4%
ANO 3
Na Indeed, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (8.32% trimestral)
33.4% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (8.35% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.