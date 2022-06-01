Diretório de Empresas
iMerit Technology
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Website
    2012
    Ano de Fundação
    5,500
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos