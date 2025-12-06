A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Netherlands na IMC varia de €146K por year para L1 a €160K por year para L4. O pacote de remuneração in Netherlands mediano year totaliza €160K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da IMC. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
