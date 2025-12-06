Diretório de Empresas
IMC
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

IMC Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Netherlands na IMC varia de €146K por year para L1 a €160K por year para L4. O pacote de remuneração in Netherlands mediano year totaliza €160K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da IMC. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
L1
(Nível de Entrada)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Salários de Estágio

Quais são os níveis de carreira na IMC?

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na IMC in Netherlands situa-se numa remuneração total anual de €201,089. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na IMC para a função de Engenheiro de Software in Netherlands é €152,749.

