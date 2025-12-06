A remuneração de Engenheiro de Hardware in United States na IMC varia de $243K por year para L1 a $335K por year para L3. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $245K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da IMC. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
Nenhum salário encontrado
