IMC
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Hardware

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Hardware

IMC Engenheiro de Hardware Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Hardware in United States na IMC varia de $243K por year para L1 a $335K por year para L3. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $245K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da IMC. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Quais são os níveis de carreira na IMC?

Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro FPGA

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Hardware na IMC in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $650,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na IMC para a função de Engenheiro de Hardware in United States é $245,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.