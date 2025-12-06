Diretório de Empresas
IHS Markit
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

IHS Markit Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na IHS Markit varia de $99.2K por year para Software Engineer a $136K por year para Senior Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $135K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da IHS Markit. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Nível de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Salários de Estágio

Quais são os níveis de carreira na IHS Markit?

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na IHS Markit in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $165,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na IHS Markit para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $124,323.

