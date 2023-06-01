Diretório de Empresas
Harvest Partners
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa

Harvest Partners Salários

A faixa salarial da Harvest Partners varia de $89,445 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Produto no limite inferior a $241,200 para um Redator Publicitário no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Harvest Partners. Última atualização: 8/19/2025

$160K

Seja Pago, Não Seja Manipulado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e, regularmente, conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (por vezes $300K+).Obtenha o seu salário negociado ou a sua revisão de currículo pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que o fazem diariamente.

Redator Publicitário
$241K
Recursos Humanos
$166K
Consultor de Gestão
$169K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Marketing
$157K
Gestor de Produto
$89.4K
Gestor de Programa
$159K
Recrutador
$159K
Engenheiro de Software
$189K
Investigador de Experiência do Utilizador
$148K
Falta o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remuneração ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Harvest Partners é Redator Publicitário at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $241,200. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Harvest Partners é $158,790.

Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

    Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Harvest Partners

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos