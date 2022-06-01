Diretório de Empresas
GXO
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

GXO Salários

O salário da GXO varia de $10,322 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $419,588 para um Operações de Negócio na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da GXO. Última atualização: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Operações de Negócio
$420K
Analista de Negócios
$60.7K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Analista de Dados
$10.3K
Cientista de Dados
$68.6K
Analista Financeiro
$126K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$44.6K
Consultor de Gestão
$90.5K
Engenheiro Mecânico
$94.5K
Gestor de Produto
$119K
Gestor de Programa
$126K
Engenheiro de Software
$99.5K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$139K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$119K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na GXO é Operações de Negócio at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $419,588. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na GXO é $97,180.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para GXO

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gxo/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.