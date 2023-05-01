Diretório de Empresas
Goji
    Sobre

    Goji is an independent online insurance comparison company that provides Americans an easy way to compare insurance quotes and purchase the best available coverage. They are currently hiring Property & Causality Insurance Sales Agents who will enjoy extensive training and a great career experience in a professional, dynamic, team-oriented environment. Goji Agents have the potential to make over $100K a year and enjoy inbound, pre-screened and pre-vetted premium leads. For more information, visit their website or contact their Recruiting Lead.

    http://www.goji.com
    Website
    2006
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

