Garmin
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

Garmin Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Garmin varia de $91.9K por year para Software Engineer I a $209K por year para Staff Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $95.3K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Garmin. Última atualização: 12/5/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Software Engineer I
(Nível de Entrada)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Salários de Estágio

Quais são os níveis de carreira na Garmin?

Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Redes

Engenheiro de Sistemas

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na Garmin in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $208,930. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Garmin para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $92,500.

Outros Recursos

