Fresno City College
    Fresno City College is a premier educational institution serving California's Central Valley with distinction. Established as a dynamic community college, FCC delivers high-quality, accessible education that empowers students through innovative programs and comprehensive support services. With a diverse campus community and strong industry partnerships, Fresno City College prepares graduates for successful careers and academic advancement while serving as a vital economic and cultural cornerstone for the region.

    fresnocitycollege.edu
    Website
    1910
    Ano de Fundação
    1,534
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

