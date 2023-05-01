Diretório de Empresas
Fibernetics CLEC
    Sobre

    Fibernetics is a rapidly growing Canadian telecommunications company that provides affordable, scalable voice and data convergence solutions. Founded in 1997, it has a management team with 70 years of telecom and internet experience and employs over 200 staff. Fibernetics owns one of Canada's largest coast-to-coast networks and supports over 300,000 customers. Its founders, John Stix and Jody Schnarr, are pioneers of VoIP communications in Canada and have leveraged established legacy systems with emerging internet protocol-based technologies.

    http://www.fibernetics.ca
    Website
    2003
    Ano de Fundação
    351
    Nº de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

