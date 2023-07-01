Diretório de Empresas
Excellos
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa
Principais Conhecimentos
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Excellos que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Excellos is a full-service CDMO that specializes in cell and gene therapy. With over 70 years of experience in blood and tissue collection, they offer cGMP cellular products and services, process development, and manufacturing expertise. They have exclusive access to a large and diverse donor pool and provide high-quality and viable human cell and tissue samples. Based in San Diego, they serve the global cell and gene therapy industry, focusing on therapies in preclinical through phase II/III. Their goal is to advance cellular therapies and improve human life.

    excellos.com
    Website
    2021
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Número de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na Sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever a ofertas verificadas.Receberá o detalhe das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site está protegido por reCAPTCHA e aplicam-se a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google.

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Excellos

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos