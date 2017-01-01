Diretório de Empresas
EPIC LONG ISLAND
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a EPIC LONG ISLAND que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    EPIC Long Island: Empowering lives through comprehensive care and innovation. We provide specialized services for epilepsy management, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and behavioral health needs. Our dedicated team delivers personalized support in clinical settings and community programs, helping individuals reach their full potential. Through educational workshops, classes, and community events, we foster connections while advancing our mission. At EPIC Long Island, we're more than service providers—we're partners in creating pathways to independence and well-being for the families we serve.

    epicli.org
    Website
    178
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para EPIC LONG ISLAND

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos