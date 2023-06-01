Diretório de Empresas
Engage fi
    • Sobre

    Engage fi is a company that focuses on understanding their clients' needs and business objectives. They offer transparency, innovation, savings, incentives, collaboration, and fun. Their team has over 450 years of industry experience and has completed over 525 strategic projects for financial institutions, negotiating over $2.2 billion in savings and incentives. They aim to guide financial institutions through their proven process and enable them to make informed, timely decisions on vendor relationships.

    https://engagefi.com
    Website
    2014
    Ano de Fundação
    60
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos