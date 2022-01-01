Diretório de Empresas
Emerson Salários

O salário da Emerson varia de $3,633 em remuneração total por ano para um Recursos Humanos na extremidade inferior a $180,000 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Emerson. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $105K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Gestor de Produto
Median $130K
Engenheiro de Hardware
Median $95K

Engenheiro Mecânico
Median $107K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
Median $180K
Vendas
Median $83K
Contabilista
$58.3K
Analista de Negócios
$5.1K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$112K
Engenheiro de Controlo
$113K
Atendimento ao Cliente
$17.9K
Gestor de Ciência de Dados
$47.9K
Cientista de Dados
$8.3K
Engenheiro Eletrotécnico
$132K
Analista Financeiro
$34.6K
Recursos Humanos
$3.6K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Gestor de Programa
$171K
Gestor de Projeto
$113K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$30.9K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$104K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$160K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Emerson é Gestor de Engenharia de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $180,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Emerson é $104,475.

Outros Recursos