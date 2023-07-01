Diretório de Empresas
Droplet
    Sobre

    Droplet offers a software solution to streamline approval workflows and eliminate paper documents. It is designed for school districts but can be used by any organization. The software digitizes paper forms, incorporates multi-step approval processes, collects e-signatures, and securely stores important documents. It is commonly used for various administrative tasks such as check requests, personnel requisitions, field trip authorizations, and more. Droplet aims to assist educators in reducing administrative burdens and dedicating more time to students.

    https://droplet.io
    Website
    2020
    Ano de Fundação
    54
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

