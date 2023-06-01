Diretório de Empresas
Driveroo
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a Driveroo que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Driveroo is a mobile fleet management solution that helps drivers and operators save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and fleet work processes. It streamlines fleet operations, improves fleet availability, and cuts operating costs for companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets. Driveroo's visual workflows are a next-generation breakthrough from paper and digital forms, and it is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for an easy, affordable, and fast fleet management solution.

    http://Driveroo.com
    Website
    2016
    Ano de Fundação
    58
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Driveroo

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos