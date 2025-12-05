Diretório de Empresas
Department of Homeland Security
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Gestor de Programa Técnico

  • Todos os Salários de Gestor de Programa Técnico

Department of Homeland Security Gestor de Programa Técnico Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Gestor de Programa Técnico na Department of Homeland Security totaliza $165K por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Department of Homeland Security. Última atualização: 12/5/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
Total por ano
$165K
Nível
GS14
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Anos na empresa
1 Ano
Anos exp
15 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Department of Homeland Security?
Últimas Submissões Salariais
AdicionarAdicionar RemuneraçãoAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Subscrever ofertas Gestor de Programa Técnico verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Gestor de Programa Técnico na Department of Homeland Security in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $188,100. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Department of Homeland Security para a função de Gestor de Programa Técnico in United States é $165,000.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Department of Homeland Security

Empresas Relacionadas

  • United States Air Force
  • Federal Reserve Board
  • Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
  • GSA
  • Internal Revenue Service
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-homeland-security/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.