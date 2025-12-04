Diretório de Empresas
Democratic National Committee
Democratic National Committee Engenheiro de Software Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Engenheiro de Software na Democratic National Committee totaliza $100K por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Democratic National Committee. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Democratic National Committee
Analytics Engineer
hidden
Total por ano
$100K
Nível
hidden
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Anos na empresa
5-10 Anos
Anos exp
5-10 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Democratic National Committee?
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na Democratic National Committee in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $165,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Democratic National Committee para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $100,000.

Outros Recursos

