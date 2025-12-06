A remuneração de Engenheiro de Vendas in United States na Dell Technologies varia de $189K por year para L6 a $205K por year para L7. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $200K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$155K
$131K
$6K
$18K
L7
$152K
$152K
$0
$0
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ANO 1
33.3%
ANO 2
33.3%
ANO 3
Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33.3% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)
33.3% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/sales-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.