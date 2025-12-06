Diretório de Empresas
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Vendas Salários

A remuneração de Vendas in United States na Dell Technologies varia de $106K por year para L5 a $258K por year para L9. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $72K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Dell Technologies. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

L5
$69.8K
$67.8K
$0
$2K
L6
$150K
$142K
$5K
$3.2K
L7
$158K
$145K
$7.2K
$5.8K
L8
$252K
$177K
$10K
$64.7K
Cronograma de Aquisição

33.3%

ANO 1

33.3%

ANO 2

33.3%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ações
RSU

Na Dell Technologies, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33.3% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (33.30% anual)



Títulos Incluídos

Representante de Vendas Internas

Executivo de Conta

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Vendas na Dell Technologies in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $292,514. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Dell Technologies para a função de Vendas in United States é $58,000.

