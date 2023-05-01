Diretório de Empresas
Cyberhaven
    • Sobre

    The company protects data anywhere it goes in the extended enterprise by analyzing billions of events to classify data and assemble a data lineage to identify and protect what other tools can't.

    https://cyberhaven.com
    Website
    2016
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

