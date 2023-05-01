Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.