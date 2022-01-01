Diretório de Empresas
Codecademy
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa

Codecademy Salários

A faixa salarial da Codecademy varia de $32,609 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software in India no limite inferior a $189,647 para um Marketing in United States no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Codecademy. Última atualização: 8/9/2025

$160K

Seja Pago, Não Seja Manipulado

Negociamos milhares de ofertas e, regularmente, conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (por vezes $300K+).Obtenha o seu salário negociado ou a sua revisão de currículo pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que o fazem diariamente.

Operações de Negócios
$124K
Cientista de Dados
$146K
Marketing
$190K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Designer de Produto
$161K
Gestor de Produto
$119K
Recrutador
$168K
Engenheiro de Software
$32.6K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
Median $187K
Falta o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remuneração ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Codecademy é Marketing at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $189,647. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Codecademy é $153,263.

Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

    Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Codecademy

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Bridge
  • Udacity
  • Articulate
  • Go1
  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos