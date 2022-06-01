Diretório de Empresas
Clear Capital
    Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence — wherever it leads, whatever it takes® — is embodied by nearly 800 team members and has remained steadfast since our first order in 2001.

    clearcapital.com
    Website
    2001
    Ano de Fundação
    610
    Número de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

