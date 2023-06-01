Clarity Software Solutions Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Clarity Software Solutions varia de $63,700 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Programa na extremidade inferior a $140,700 para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Clarity Software Solutions. Última atualização: 9/4/2025

$160K

Gestor de Programa
$63.7K
Engenheiro de Software
$141K
Arquitecto de Soluções
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Clarity Software Solutions é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $140,700. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Clarity Software Solutions é $137,200.

