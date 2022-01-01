Diretório de Empresas
Cian
    Sobre

    We at Cian Health Care Pvt. Ltd. strongly believe in the power of research and the need to go where the research takes us. We believe in the value of partnership and of knowledge sharing.

    cian.co
    Website
    2003
    Ano de Fundação
    90
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

