Chipotle Mexican Grill Salários

O salário da Chipotle Mexican Grill varia de $30,150 em remuneração total por ano para um Redator Técnico na extremidade inferior a $156,000 para um Gestor de Produto na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chipotle Mexican Grill. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $140K
Atendimento ao Cliente
Median $38K
Gestor de Produto
Median $156K

Analista Financeiro
$74.6K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$147K
Operações de Marketing
$127K
Gestor de Programa
$60.3K
Gestor de Projeto
$59.7K
Vendas
$129K
Redator Técnico
$30.2K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Chipotle Mexican Grill é Gestor de Produto com uma remuneração total anual de $156,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Chipotle Mexican Grill é $100,808.

