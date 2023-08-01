Diretório de Empresas
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Chevron Phillips Chemical Salários

O salário da Chevron Phillips Chemical varia de $85,706 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Negócios na extremidade inferior a $243,775 para um Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chevron Phillips Chemical. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $100K
Contabilista
$92.5K
Analista de Negócios
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Engenheiro Químico
$93.5K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$244K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Chevron Phillips Chemical é Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $243,775. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Chevron Phillips Chemical é $93,530.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Chevron Phillips Chemical

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos