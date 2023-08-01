Chevron Phillips Chemical Salários

O salário da Chevron Phillips Chemical varia de $85,706 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Negócios na extremidade inferior a $243,775 para um Tecnólogo da Informação (TI) na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chevron Phillips Chemical. Última atualização: 11/18/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.