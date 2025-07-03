Diretório de Empresas
Chetu
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Chetu Salários

O salário da Chetu varia de $1,191 em remuneração total por ano para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $149,250 para um Gestor de Projeto na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Chetu. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Cientista de Dados
$1.2K
Gestor de Projeto
$149K
Engenheiro de Software
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$146K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$30.2K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Chetu é Gestor de Projeto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $149,250. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Chetu é $30,150.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Chetu

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos