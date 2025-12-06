A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in Canada na CGI varia de CA$75.2K por year para Associate Software Engineer a CA$125K por year para Lead Analyst. O pacote de remuneração in Canada mediano year totaliza CA$82.6K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da CGI. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
Títulos IncluídosSubmeter Novo Título
