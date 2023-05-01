Diretório de Empresas
Cfd Research
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa
Principais Conhecimentos
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Cfd Research que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    CFD Research Corporation specializes in engineering simulations and innovative designs for various industries, including Aerospace, Biomedical, Defense, Materials, and Energy. They develop new hardware concepts, innovative designs, and prototypes using their software and experimental facilities. They have over 50 patents awarded or pending in various areas. Their software and expertise allow for multiscale, multiphysics simulations of fluid, thermal, chemical, biological, electrical, and mechanical phenomena for real-world applications, providing clearer insights into complex systems and enabling better decisions and better products with lower risk, reduced cost, and less time.

    cfd-research.com
    Website
    1987
    Ano de Fundação
    351
    Número de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na Sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever a ofertas verificadas.Receberá o detalhe das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site está protegido por reCAPTCHA e aplicam-se a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google.

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Cfd Research

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos