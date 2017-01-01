Diretório de Empresas
Cerve
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa
Principais Conhecimentos
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Cerve que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Cerve builds the tools and access needed to make the food and beverage supply chain more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.

    We see a food system that is more connected than ever before. An integrated food system that enables efficiency and transparency of consumption and wastage throughout the entire supply chain.

    We partner with the most innovative global companies to continue to advance our sustainability agenda, including membership in environmental organisations to promote sustainable strategies.

    cerve.com
    Website
    2019
    Ano de Fundação
    10
    Número de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na Sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever a ofertas verificadas.Receberá o detalhe das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site está protegido por reCAPTCHA e aplicam-se a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google.

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Cerve

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Amazon
    • Square
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos