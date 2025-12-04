Diretório de Empresas
Centre for Development of Telematics
Centre for Development of Telematics Engenheiro Mecânico Salários

O pacote de remuneração in India mediano de Engenheiro Mecânico na Centre for Development of Telematics totaliza ₹1.68M por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Centre for Development of Telematics. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Mechanical Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total por ano
$19.1K
Nível
hidden
Base
$19.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Anos na empresa
2-4 Anos
Anos exp
2-4 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Centre for Development of Telematics?
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro Mecânico na Centre for Development of Telematics in India situa-se numa remuneração total anual de ₹2,017,391. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Centre for Development of Telematics para a função de Engenheiro Mecânico in India é ₹1,678,603.

