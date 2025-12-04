Diretório de Empresas
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
O pacote de remuneração in India mediano de Engenheiro de Software na Centre for Development of Advanced Computing totaliza ₹689K por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. Última atualização: 12/4/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Project Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total por ano
$7.8K
Nível
L1
Base
$7.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Anos na empresa
1 Ano
Anos exp
1 Ano
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?
Últimas Submissões Salariais
AdicionarAdicionar RemuneraçãoAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India situa-se numa remuneração total anual de ₹998,068. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Centre for Development of Advanced Computing para a função de Engenheiro de Software in India é ₹781,207.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Centre for Development of Advanced Computing

Outros Recursos

