Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Salários

O salário da Centers for Disease Control and Prevention varia de $111,000 em remuneração total por ano para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $195,975 para um Investigador de UX na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Última atualização: 9/10/2025

$160K

Cientista de Dados
Median $111K

Informática de Saúde

Economist
Median $140K
Tecnólogo de Informação (TI)
$133K

Gestor de Projecto
$149K
Investigador de UX
$196K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Centers for Disease Control and Prevention é Investigador de UX at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $195,975. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Centers for Disease Control and Prevention é $140,000.

