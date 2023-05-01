Diretório de Empresas
Castle Biosciences
    • Sobre

    Castle Biosciences is a diagnostics company that provides testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test that identifies the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers other proprietary GEP tests for uveal melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and suspicious pigmented lesions. The tests are offered through physicians and their patients. Castle Biosciences was founded in 2007 and is based in Friendswood, Texas.

    http://castlebiosciences.com
    Website
    2008
    Ano de Fundação
    482
    Nº de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

