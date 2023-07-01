Diretório de Empresas
Brim Financial
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a Brim Financial que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Brim is a Toronto-based company that has developed a cutting-edge credit card infrastructure and digital platform. They offer a range of consumer and business credit cards, including buy-now pay-later options. Additionally, Brim's Platform as a Service allows banks, fintechs, credit unions, and large companies to innovate quickly and easily. Their end-to-end digital platform, credit cards, financial products, and global rewards can be used by B2B partners to launch a white labeled or co-branded platform in just a few weeks.

    https://brimfinancial.com
    Website
    2017
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Brim Financial

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos