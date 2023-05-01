Diretório de Empresas
Blackline Safety
Principais Insights
    • Sobre

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Website
    2004
    Ano de Fundação
    481
    Nº de Funcionários
    $50M-$100M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

