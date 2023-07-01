Diretório de Empresas
Berkeley Humane
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a Berkeley Humane que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Berkeley Humane is a non-profit organization that provides life-saving programs for cats and dogs in the East Bay community. They aim to cultivate compassion and strengthen the human-animal bond. They have found homes for over 45,000 shelter animals and offer additional support through their PAWS programs, including a behavior advice hotline, pet food pantry, end-of-life service, and pet loss support group. Berkeley Humane relies on community support to continue their life-saving mission and is not affiliated with national animal welfare organizations or government agencies.

    https://berkeleyhumane.org
    Website
    1927
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Berkeley Humane

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos