A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Benchling varia de $198K por year para L1 a $483K por year para L5. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $315K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Benchling. Última atualização: 12/4/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Benchling, Options estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (2.08% mensal)
25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (2.08% mensal)
25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (2.08% mensal)
