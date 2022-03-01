Diretório de Empresas
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Salários

A faixa salarial da Bench Accounting varia de $56,060 em remuneração total por ano para um Vendas no limite inferior a $199,826 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bench Accounting. Última atualização: 8/26/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $102K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Designer de Produto
Median $76.5K
Serviço de Atendimento ao Cliente
$57.3K

Gestor de Produto
Median $75K
Vendas
$56.1K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$200K
FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Bench Accounting é Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $199,826. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Bench Accounting é $75,747.

