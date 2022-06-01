Beekeeper Salários

Diretório de Empresas
A faixa salarial da Beekeeper varia de $121,787 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software no limite inferior a $294,000 para um Designer de Produto no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Beekeeper. Última atualização: 8/25/2025

$160K

Cientista de Dados
$135K
Designer de Produto
$294K
Engenheiro de Software
$122K

FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Beekeeper é Designer de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $294,000. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Beekeeper é $135,256.

Outros Recursos