Diretório de Empresas
Barbaricum
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Barbaricum Salários

O salário da Barbaricum varia de $99,500 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $115,575 para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Barbaricum. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analista de Negócios
$101K
Analista de Dados
$99.5K
Cientista de Dados
$116K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Engenheiro de Software
$111K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Barbaricum é Cientista de Dados at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $115,575. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Barbaricum é $105,651.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Barbaricum

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos